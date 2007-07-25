Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2007 -- IDAutomation.com announces the updated release of their CMC-7 Font Advantage Package. Updates in the package include improved support for Windows Vista.



IDAutomation's CMC-7 fonts were created from the latest ISO (International Standards Organization) specifications. TrueType, OpenType, PCL laserjet soft fonts and PostScript font versions are included for support of Windows, Pocket PC, Macintosh, UNIX and Linux systems. The CMC-7 MICR font contains ten specially designed numeric characters 0 through 9, and five special symbols. Multiple versions are included to support multiple printer intensities.



Pricing for the license starts at $99. A royalty-free Developer License costs $590. For more information about the CMC-7 Font Advantage Package and to download a evaluation package, please visit: http://idautomation.com/fonts/cmc7/. In addition to the CMC-7 Font Advantage Package, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



