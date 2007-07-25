Hepatitis B Foundation Promotes Chari Cohen to Senior Research Associate in New Public Health Research Department

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2007 -- The Hepatitis B Foundation, a world-class nonprofit research organization headquartered in Doylestown, Pa., announced the promotion of Chari Cohen, MPH, from Program Coordinator to Senior Research Associate in its newly created Public Health Research Department.



In her new position, Ms. Cohen will help develop public health programs to meet the Foundation’s strategic priorities which include determining the true number of Americans living with chronic hepatitis B, raising public awareness about the strong link between liver cancer and hepatitis B, and addressing the growing concerns about HIV co-infections with hepatitis B. She will also publish research papers based on findings from these programs, seek funding opportunities, and partner with health departments and other nonprofit organizations that share in the Foundation’s mission of eradicating hepatitis B. A member of the Foundation’s staff for more than five years, Cohen successfully obtained significant federal and private grants to support its outreach activities and website development. She will continue to coordinate the valuable email helpline and monthly e-newsletter titled B News You Can Use that she created.



“Chari is a key member of the Foundation’s new public health research department, which will complement our comprehensive outreach program,” said Molli Conti, Executive Director of the Hepatitis B Foundation. “She is a true asset to our organization and contributes valuable research talent, strong grant writing skills, and a sincere dedication to the global problem of hepatitis B.”



Prior to joining the Foundation, Ms. Cohen was a Teaching Assistant and Assistant Project Coordinator at Temple University where she was responsible for all aspects of course instruction for 75 students per semester. Cohen also worked as a Research Associate with the National Cancer Institute, Pediatric Branch, of the National Institutes of Health. While at the NIH, Cohen performed laboratory research on pediatric cancers such as soft tissue sarcoma, bone cancer and anti-cancer drug taxol which is currently used in the treatment of many cancers.



Currently, Cohen is an adjunct faculty member at Temple University in the Department of Public Health and teaches undergraduate and graduate classes on the topics of human sexuality, public health and public health research program development and grant writing.



Cohen received her bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College and master’s degree in public health from Temple University. A Newtown, Pa., resident, Cohen enjoys organic gardening, cooking and baking, reading and spending time with her husband and four year old daughter.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County, which it created to expand and accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.

