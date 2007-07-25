2X Predicts Increased Demand for Thin Client Computing in Asia

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2007 -- 2X Ltd, developer of thin client computing software, envisages its 2X ThinClientServer and Citrix-like 2X ApplicationServer products, will be vital to Asian companies, as the demand for manageable, low energy consuming and affordable IT infrastructure explodes. In view of this, 2X has opened an office in Tokyo to facilitate in expanding the Asian partner network, as well as help support Asia-based users.



Thin client / server based computing growth in Asia-Pacific



The thin client market in the Asia-Pacific (including Japan), or APJ region, has recorded strong year-on-year growth, from 171,000 units in 2004 to 280,000 units in 2005, representing a 64% expansion. The growth has been fueled by a strong vendor push across the countries in the region, as well as growing acceptance of the thin client concept, as vendor presence increases across APJ. (Excerpts from: Asia/Pacific (Including Japan) Thin Client Market 2005-2010 Analysis and Forecast by Market Research.com)



2X will be capitalizing on this growth and is setting up a partner network of resellers and distributors across the region. To this end, 2X has opened the Asian headquarter office in Tokyo, Japan and is planning to open another office in China in the coming months. 2X will shortly set up localized websites including Japanese (www.2Xsoftware.jp), Traditional Chinese (www.2Xsoftware.hk) and Simplified Chinese (www.2Xsoftware.cn). In addition, 2X will be localizing the interface of 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services.



"Server-based computing and thin client computing is booming in Asia. 2X is in the ideal position to capitalize on this growth. Together with our partner T4U Ltd., we started to set up a network of value added distributors and resellers as well as localizing the software in all major Asian languages, including Japanese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese," said Mr. Nikolaos Makris, CEO 2X.

"The economic growth in East Asia as a whole has recorded 7.4% growth since last year. Today Asian countries are facing an unforeseen wave of socio-economic changes, due to their efforts in establishing telecommunication infrastructures and promoting their information/communication industries. The key to economic strategies in Asia is placing emphasis on Information Technology," said Mr. Osamu Nakahashi, CEO T4U.



2X Software (Asia)

1-16-4 Toranomon

Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001

Japan



Tel: (+81) 3-6231-7703

Fax: (+81) 3-3580-5102

E-Mail: infojapan@2x.com

http://www.2Xsoftware.jp



About T4U

T4U Co. Ltd. is Japan's leading systems integrator for distributed global software development. T4U helps businesses reduce risk and improve economy throughout the software development lifecycle by effectively managing global software development resource. The company helps customers define processes, train their organizations and implement a global software development infrastructure. T4U provides cost effective solutions, using leading technologies from partners such as IBM, HP, 2X Software and CollabNet. T4U clients include leading companies in the mobile phone, high-tech home electronics, automotive telemetric and the financial industry.



Visit T4U at http://www.t4u.ne.jp/ http://www.t4u.ne.jp/index.htm.



About 2X

2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company's product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer Enterprise and PXES editions, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services, and 2X TerminalServer for Linux. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de, www.2xsoftware.it, www.2xsoftware.fr, www.2xsoftware.es.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

