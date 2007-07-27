Centrify to Be Gold Sponsor of the Directory Experts Conference Europe 2007

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- Centrify Corporation, a leading provider of Microsoft Active Directory-based auditing, access control and identity management solutions for non-Microsoft platforms, today announced that the company has signed as a top-tier, Gold Sponsor of NetPro’s Directory Experts Conference - DEC Europe 2007. Centrify will highlight Centrify DirectAudit and DirectControl, Centrify’s auditing, access control and identity management solutions which help organizations centrally secure their heterogeneous systems, web applications, databases and storage systems using Microsoft Active Directory.



DEC Europe 2007 is an important international event focused on advancing the skills of the most experienced users of Microsoft identity and access technologies. DEC Europe 2007 will provide advanced education on Windows Server 2008 (formerly known as Longhorn) and its critical identity and access technologies, including Active Directory, Identity Lifecycle Manager (ILM) (formerly MIIS), Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS), and Rights Management Services (RMS). DEC Europe 2007 will be held at the Sheraton Brussels Hotel in Brussels, Belgium, from September 24-26, 2007.



“We’re pleased that Centrify continues to sponsor DEC, both in the US and in Europe,” said Gil Kirkpatrick, NetPro’s CTO and DEC founder. “Over the years, DEC has become the leading educational event for Microsoft directory and identity platform customers, and support from ISV partners like Centrify serves to both enrich the event for the delegates and build the strength of the community."



”We look forward to participating at the leading event in Europe for Active Directory and MIIS users,” said David McNeely, director of product management, Centrify. “The attendees at this conference manage complex environments, and solutions like ours can help them extend their investment in Active Directory to manage non-Microsoft platforms and applications.”



In addition to showcasing the solutions at the conference, Centrify will host an interactive luncheon session on Managing Linux/Unix and Java/J2EE Identities with Active Directory led by David McNeely.



For more information about the DEC Europe 2007 please visit: http://www.dec2007.com/



About Centrify

Centrify is a leading provider of auditing, access control and identity management solutions that centrally secure an organization’s heterogeneous systems, web applications, databases and storage systems using Microsoft Active Directory. Centrify DirectControl secures an organization’s non-Microsoft platforms using the same authentication, authorization and Group Policy services deployed for its Windows environment. Centrify DirectAudit complements DirectControl by delivering auditing, logging and real-time monitoring of user activity on non-Microsoft systems. Together, they help organizations improve IT efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements, and move toward a more secure, connected infrastructure for their heterogeneous computing environment. For more information about Centrify and its DirectControl and DirectAudit solutions, call +1 650-961-1100 or visit http://www.centrify.com

