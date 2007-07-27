Multifunction Messaging Server Software

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- NotePage, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of PageGate version 5. PageGate is a complete wireless messaging solution that incorporates a wide variety of messaging protocols for sending messages to mobile phones, wireless devices, fax machines and pagers.



Wireless messaging communication is important in todays fast paced environment. PageGate allows critical alerts to be sent instantly to wireless devices regardless of the recipient's locations. PageGate supports group messaging and preprogrammed alerts, so that with the press of a single button notification can be sent to defined groups of individuals.



To ensure delivery even in the event of connectivity loss, PageGate version 5 supports failover options and redundant connectors. Messages that cannot be delivered to their intended recipients can be automatically redirected to a backup recipient or group, or the message can be sent to the same recipient via an alternative delivery method.



Messages can be sent into PageGate via: a Windows client, web page, email, commandline, text file, serial port, modem, wireless modem, wireless phone or the Internet.



PageGate's modular design allows users to select from eight different interfaces, allowing users to scale PageGate to meet their business needs and expand as their needs change. Interfaces can be used individually or in conjunction with each other, as PageGate can receive and process messages simultaneously from multiple sources.



PageGate supports multiple telecom carriers, multiple connectors, direct connections to paging terminals, group paging, scheduled messages, repeating messages, on-call groups, and ad hoc paging, making it ideal for demanding, high-end messaging and communication.



PageGate supports a variety of delivery methods including the following protocols: Fax, GSM-AT, SMTP, SNPP, TAP, Tone, UCP and WCTP. Messages can also be delivered out the serial port, or via the Internet and TCP/IP to another computer.



Pricing and Availability:

PageGate version 5 and its eight front-end gateways are available immediately. The cost of the PageGate engine depends upon the number of recipients that messages will be sent to. Prices for PageGate start at $150.00. Each of the front-end interface modules may be purchased separately. PageGate requires Windows 2000, XP, 2003, or Vista running on a Pentium 500 Mhz or better processor, 128 Mb of available RAM and 50Mb of free hard drive space.



For more information, visit the NotePage web site at http://www.notepage.net/pagegate.htm . You can download a trial version of PageGate from the same URL.



