eEye Introduces Security Management Appliance with Vulnerability Detection and Protection

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2007 -- With a mission to create products to keep networks free from exploitable software, eEye Digital Security® today announced it will ship its first hardware security appliance focused on unified threat management for the SMB and enterprise markets. The REM® Security Management Appliance 1505 is a powerful 1U rack-mountable appliance that saves IT administrative overhead with quick deployment of integrated vulnerability and security incident management capabilities for their organization.



Embedded with Microsoft SQL Sever 2005 Workgroup Edition, the REM Security Management Appliance 1505 (REM-1505) is the company’s first appliance to consolidate eEye’s security management and vulnerability assessment into a single unit. In addition, the REM-1505 uses the Windows 2003 Server embedded platform, which has been hardened to conform to the U.S. Department of Defense standard known as the "Gold" Security Technical Implementation Guide for hardening Windows.



The REM-1505 provides security incident management, vulnerability assessment, vulnerability management, the ability to generate network audits and to update its vulnerability database at the beginning of each user session. Equipped with a base license of 256 assets, the REM-1505 can perform vulnerability scans for up to 15,000 assets.



The REM-1505 can manage and deploy up to 5,000 Blink endpoint security agents. Blink includes intrusion prevention and firewalls and protects desktops from zero-day attacks, phishing, ID theft, keylogging, worms, viruses and all variants of malware including hijacking by botnets.



Powered by the Intel Xeon Dual-Core 2.0GHz chipset, the hardware device will integrate the Retina® Network Security Scanner, the industry standard for vulnerability discovery and assessment; Blink® Professional with Antivirus endpoint security software; and the REM Security Management Console, providing IT professionals with a single point of visibility.



“Customers want a pre-installed security solution for their organizations,” said Kamal Arafeh, eEye CEO. “Installation is simplified with the eEye appliance. There are a large number of businesses asking for an appliance-based unified threat management solution, and given that security appliances represent a significant portion of the security market, eEye hopes to satisfy some of this demand by introducing advances in speed, accuracy and exploit prevention not available until now.”



For more information on the eEye REM Security Management Appliance 1505 please visit www.eEye.com/REMAppliance/



