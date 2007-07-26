Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2007 -- ACNP Software announces the release of AntiPlagiarist 1.8, a plagiarism search tool for business, education, and Web development.



AntiPlagiarist quickly compares multiple documents, searching for copied and pasted fragments of text. Suspicious findings are reported in a convenient format that shows just what you need to see. Plain text, HTML files, and numerous word-processing formats are supported, including Microsoft Word and Word Perfect.



Growing concerns about online essay mills and cheat sites require modern teachers to use more and more sophisticated software to check student homework. Unfortunately, there are known cases of online services offering plagiarism checking and essay registration to teachers, while on an other web site selling the very same essays to cheating students. AntiPlagiarist is completely safe and can be trusted as much as any word-processing software. It is a desktop application working only with local documents and not connected to any remote database.



AntiPlagiarist is a free to try application distributed electronically over the Internet. The downloadable version is available at http://www.anticutandpaste.com.



ACNP Software is a small independent software development company located in Sandy, UT.



