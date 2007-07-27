Web Host Hostedtoday.com Partners with RVsitebuilder to Offer Free Website Builder Tool

Charlette, NC-- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- Hostedtoday Web Hosting (http://www.Hostedtoday.com) has partnered with RVSiteBuilder to provide a free website builder tool for all its web hosting plans.



Hostedtoday.com, a growing web hosting company in Charlotte, North Carolina, strives to continue exceeding customer expectations by adding more features and has now announced a partnership with RVsitebuilder to provide a free website builder tool to all its hosting plans.



In today’s competitive web hosting market, a website building tool is one of the key features that can help reduce a customer’s web site design costs. Website builder tools help a novice build a website with no programming or technical knowledge. This reduces the need to hire a professional web design firm. RVSiteBuilder is very easy to use and extremely powerful. It allows you to focus on content and not programming.



RVSiteBuilder has advanced features such as a Wysiwyg editor, Multi-language support, Fully integrated to cPanel, Server-wide application, and unlimited end-users. It’s integration to cpanel makes it very easy for a web host to manage the product.



About Hostedtoday

Hostedtoday, (http://www.Hostedtoday.com, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers inexpensive web hosting starting at $5/month. They distinguish themselves with fast servers, superior customer support, and affordable prices. With thousands of customers in over 20 countries, Hostedtoday, has defined excellence in web hosting for over 6 years.



For more information visit Hostedtoday at http://www.Hostedtoday.com or email info@hostedtoday.com.







