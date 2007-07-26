Furia Rubel Partners with GlaxoSmithKline to Promote the 11th Annual GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT Awards

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2007 -- GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, has partnered with Furia Rubel of Doylestown, Pa. The public relations agency will provide strategic communications outreach around the 11th Annual GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT Awards 2007-2008.



The IMPACT Awards will honor up to ten community nonprofit organizations that provide “access to healthcare” in the Greater Philadelphia area. Applications for outstanding achievement and excellence in providing healthcare access will be accepted through 4 p.m., EST on August 28, 2007. Winning organizations will receive $40,000 each in unrestricted award funding.



“We are excited to be working with Furia Rubel. The team brings innovative ideas, solid project management, and concrete media relationships to the table,” said GlaxoSmithKline Community Partnerships Director, Mary Linda Andrews.



According to Furia Rubel President and CEO, Gina Furia Rubel, Esq., “We are always looking for great opportunities to promote and support our local nonprofit organizations. Assisting with this funding opportunity through GlaxoSmithKline is one way Furia Rubel can help spread the word locally.”



The GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT Awards honor nonprofit organizations that have a significant impact on their communities’ access to healthcare and are capable, proactive and effective in their work. To qualify for a GlaxoSmithKline IMPACT award, applicants must provide access to community healthcare services (as their primary mission) and must be located in the Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery and Philadelphia; have a total annual operating budget of less than $2.5 million; and have been in existence as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for at least five years. Organizations will be recognized for the success and ability to articulate their achievements based on their existing overall body of work as it relates to access to healthcare. A new initiative is not necessary. For more details, go to www.gsk-us.com and click “Our work with communities” or call the GlaxoSmithKline Office of Community Partnerships at 215-751-5171.



