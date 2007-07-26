Accessible Archives Inc. Partners With WorldVitalRecords.com To Provide Greater Access To Unique Historical Data

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2007 -- Normally only offered in libraries, Accessible Archives Inc. has recently partnered with WorldVitalRecords.com to make millions of records from the 18th and 19th centuries accessible to a broader audience.



“We are very pleased to be working with World Vital Records getting our material to the masses on a global scale,” said Rob Nagy, President, CEO, Accessible Archives.



Accessible Archives typically works with nearly 300 universities and libraries to offer the databases in full-text format. To view Accessible Archives’ databases, which are free to access until August 1, go to WorldVitalRecords.com. Click on view all databases. Then click on the link to Accessible Archives.



“We have had a great appreciation for the valuable content on Accessible Archives, and we are enthusiastic about being able to now provide what is typically library content to our subscribers at WorldVitalRecords.com,” said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



Some of the collections that will be available at WorldVitalRecords.com from Accessible Archives will be American County Histories to 1900, The Liberator (1831-1865), The Civil War: A Newspaper Perspective, The Pennsylvania Genealogical Catalogue Chester County (1809-1870), The Pennsylvania Gazette (1728-1800), African-American Newspapers: The 19th Century, and Godey`s Lady`s Book (1830-1885).



“One of the databases in the collection of most interest to genealogists would be the American County Histories to 1900. These histories form the foundation of local historical research and contain many important details of genealogical significance that are unlikely to be found in any other resource,” said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, WorldVitalRecords.com.



Accessible Archives’ databases contain more than 600 million words, and they are growing at a rate of 1-2 million words each month. The databases will be updated at Accessible Archives, as well as to WorldVitalRecords.com as they occur.



About Accessible Archives Inc.



Accessible Archives was founded in 1990 with the goal of utilizing computer technology to make available vast quantities of archived historical information, previously furnished only on microfilm. In pursuit of this vision, primary source material has been selected to reflect a broad view of the times, and has been assembled into databases with a strict attention to detail allowing access to specific information with pinpoint accuracy. Our ON-LINE full text search capability and digital imaging permits the user to search and manipulate information in ways never before possible. This approach has been highly acclaimed and Accessible Archives` titles are now in use by universities, primary/middle/secondary schools and research libraries throughout the world. Titles will continue to be added, covering important topics and time periods for scholars and students of all academic levels.



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we’ve made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. WorldVitalRecords.com was founded by Paul Allen, who also founded Ancestry.com, one of the leading genealogy companies. WorldVitalRecords.com aims to be a top player in the genealogy industry and will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, including Everton’s Online Genealogical Helper and Family Group Sheets and Pedigree Files, a blog planet, podcasts, expert advice, and user-generated content.



