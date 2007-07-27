iLink Systems - SharePoint Collaboration and Information Portal Application Expertise

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- Bellevue, July 25th, 2007 – iLink Systems, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner vows to be the most reliable partner, when it comes to providing solutions for managing critical data of an organization, with its expertise in Share Point Collaboration and Information http://www.ilink-systems.com/Services/Technology/SharePoint.aspx”">Portal Application. It is not surprising as the company has provided a variety of solutions spanning diverse verticals retaining with them a highly quenched clientele since their inception. http://www.ilink-systems.com/Services/iLinkConsulting.aspx”">iLink consultation includes supervising a company with the optimum method to choose the right technology to build a collaboration solutions practice, to identify the right target customers and business issues to justify the business benefits of a collaboration solution and to leverage the proven best practices of the most successful collaboration solution providers to improve overall profitability.



A collaboration and information portal solution is an integrated set of technologies that facilitates joint effort among individuals or work groups to accomplish a task or project, with individual team members accessing the portion of the project for which they are responsible. These solutions can also allow companies to conform to compliance regulations for archiving correspondence and business documents. This solution set can also include external team members, such as suppliers and consultants. Precisely some of the reasons which prompts the companies to invest in Sharepoint Collaboration and Information Portal Solutions are



• Creating, Storing, Managing, and Using Data.

• Cheap and Efficient Solutions with less http://www.ilink-systems.com/Services/SoftwareSolutions.aspx”">Custom Development

• Cost Savings, Speed of Completing Work and Information Accuracy.

• Complete, correct, and supported solution



iLink’s expertise in the Sharepoint assist them in the following ways :



• Building Personalized Intranet and Extranet Portals

• Integrating Line Of Business Applications

• Creating Business Intelligence Applications

• Enterprise Search

• Customizing Business Workflow



“All size of businesses have their employees and partners all around the world. So, obviously they work in different time zones and locations. To run a successful and proficient organization, collaboration and information portal solutions becomes essential”, said Mr. Guru Kandasamy, Technical Program Manager at iLink Systems.



Would you like to know more about SharePoint Solutions?



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirement analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select http://www.ilink-systems.com/Industries.aspx”">vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals.



iLink's clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India.



