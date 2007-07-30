Voted the Best Sound Program for 2007

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2007 -- RecordForAll, audio recording and editing software for podcasters, took home top honors at the recent 2007 Shareware Industry Awards ceremony, by recieiving the award for the Best Sound Program. The Shareware Industry Awards are the "Oscars" of the software industry, recognizing outstanding software programs sold utilizing a marketing method that allows users to try the software prior to making a purchase decision.



The Shareware Industry Awards were announced in an awards ceremony at the Software Industry Conference held in Denver, Colorado.



RecordForAll competed for the coveted prize against ALSong by ESTsoft, D'Accord iChords by D'Accord Music Software and Winamp Pro by NullSoft.



RecordForAll emerged as the overall winner collecting the largest number of votes in the Best Sound Program category.



RecordForAll's win clearly illustrates the growth and interest in RSS and podcasting as a communication medium. RecordForAll can be used both to create and maintain audio files. The recognition of an audio tool designed specifically for podcasters, shows how podcasting has evolved into a popular communciation medium.



About the Shareware Industry Awards Foundation

The Shareware Industry Awards Foundation (SIAF) is a non-profit corporation, founded in 1991 as an avenue for the exchange of information to benefit software developers. The conference features informative sessions that are of interest to both new and experienced developers and provides an excellent arena for networking between authors, publishers and shareware distribution sites.



About RecordForAll

RecordForAll version 1 requires Windows XP or 32 bit Vista running on a Pentium-class computer. RecordForAll costs $39.95, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.recordforall.com. RecordForAll can also be purchased as part of a podcasting bundle that includes FeedForAll for only $ 69.95. You can download a free fully-functional 30-day trial from the same web address.



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@recordforall.com . Internet: http://www.recordforall.com.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) RSS Scripts Directory, a directory of PHP scripts for managing RSS feeds and podcasts (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.

