FTP Synchronizer 3.4.38: Update Your Web Content with Ease!

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2007 -- Liuxz Software, a sync and backup software provider from China, today announces the release of FTP Synchronizer. Designed for the Windows platforms, FTP Synchronizer offers you a convenient interface for synchronizing individual files and folders between a local machine and an FTP server. Once a sync profile is set, the program automatically analyzes both locations for updates, determines which files have been updated, and uploads them to an FTP server. Additionally, it can remove obsolete files from an FTP server if they have been deleted from a local machine. FTP Synchronizer saves bandwidth, time and reduces manual operations required for website updating to the minimum.



The program has a clear user interface with five buttons on its toolbar and a window that displays all sync profiles below. You need to make only one click on a button to add or delete a profile, start or stop synchronization. To add a new profile, you can use a profile wizard that will guide you through all profile customization stages with ease. Simply select a new profile name, specify an FTP server address and port, login name and password, specify folders on a local machine and an FTP server that need to be synchronized.



FTP Synchronizer Pricing and Availability

FTP Synchronizer runs under Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003. FTP Synchronizer Pro costs $49.95 (USD). Discounts for volume buyers are available. Licensed customers are entitled to free minor version updates and lifetime technical support. Additional information on FTP Synchronizer, as well as its no-cost evaluation version is available from http://www.ftpsynchronizer.com.



About Liuxz Software

Liuxz Software is a technology company based in Beijing, China. The company was founded in 2003 and specializes in file sync and backup software development and marketing. Liuxz Software combines the high-level skills and solid expertise of its software engineers with an efficient approach to the market. This combination helps the company deliver top-quality products and support services that address changing needs of customers with maximum efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.liuxz.com.



Company website: http://www.liuxz.com

