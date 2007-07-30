Network Technologies Inc

NTI Enhances Web User Interface for Server Environment Monitoring System

Network Technologies Inc today announced the release of an updated version of its Web User interface for the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System.

 

The ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 can be fully configured via the web interface. Other features, include:

* Configure sensor thresholds and timing, alarm methods, alert formats and system data log.
* View current sensor values and alert status for all sensors connected to the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 on one summary page, or view each sensor on individual status pages.
* View entries stored in the system data log.
* Administrate up to 16 users plus a root administrator. Permissions, schedule, and alert methods are configurable for each user. Up to 8 users can access the web page at one time.

To download ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 firmware version 2.2, go to:
http://www.networktechinc.com/download/d-enviro-sems.html

NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).

Please contact Sabrina Davila for a high-resolution digital file or photograph of the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System suitable for print reproduction.

