NTI Enhances Web User Interface for Server Environment Monitoring System

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the release of an updated version of its Web User interface for the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System. The usability of the Web interface has been improved, allowing users to navigate easier.



The ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 can be fully configured via the web interface. Other features, include:



* Configure sensor thresholds and timing, alarm methods, alert formats and system data log.

* View current sensor values and alert status for all sensors connected to the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 on one summary page, or view each sensor on individual status pages.

* View entries stored in the system data log.

* Administrate up to 16 users plus a root administrator. Permissions, schedule, and alert methods are configurable for each user. Up to 8 users can access the web page at one time.



To download ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 firmware version 2.2, go to:

http://www.networktechinc.com/download/d-enviro-sems.html



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



Network Technologies Inc web site: http://www.networktechinc.com

ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System Information:

http://http://www.networktechinc.com/enviro-rems.html

Online Press Releases: http://www.networktechinc.com/news-main-2.html



Network Technologies Inc

1275 Danner Drive

Aurora, Ohio USA 44202

http://www.networktechinc.com

