Oshkosh, WI (Airventure) -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2007 -- LoPresti announces FAA approval for the new Speed Spats, (wheel pants), for fixed gear Piper Cherokees, Cherokee Six, Saratoga and 6x. These new Speed Spats where first seen on the AOPA Win-a-Six Cherokee Six in 2006 and made a remarkable improvement in speed and appearance.



Curt LoPresti company president for LoPresti Speed Merchants said, “The new Speed Spats greatly reduce drag and improve maintenance access by having an easily removable nose section. These Speed Spats are manufactured with durable composite materials.”



These Speed Spats have been designed by LoPresti’s cracker jack team of aerodynamic specialists.



LoPresti is now accepting orders and will begin shipping these wheel pants within 30 days.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

