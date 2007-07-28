LoPresti Has Recently Completed a New Cowling and New Wing Tips for the Indus Thorpedo T211

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2007 -- LoPresti announces that it has recently completed a new cowling and new wing tips for the Indus Thorpedo T211. The wing tip is a Fowler design that incorporates a Halogen recognition lamp. The nav strobe light and recognition light are located under a lens that reduces drag to a minimum. The longest span of the tip occurs at the trailing edge of the wing improving climb by providing a longer effective wing span and increases speed by 2 knots. The tips are manufactured using a durable composite laminate.



The cowling was designed to improve both cylinder head and oil cooling.



A set of pressure baffles was developed to improve cylinder head cooling and to help keep the left and right cylinder bank temperatures the same.



A new 7 fin oil cooler is provided to improve oil cooling even during low speed training flight in hot weather conditions. The cowling includes a new composite spinner that blends into the cowling shape. The oil cooler is fed by a large NACA duct that provides the necessary flow.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

