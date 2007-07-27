LoPresti SpeedMerchants Announces New Products for INDUS

Oshkosh, WI (Airventure) -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2007 -- LoPresti SpeedMerchants announced today their new ZipTips for the INDUS Thorpedo. These tips along with the new LoPresti cowl are all part of an ongoing enhancement program designed to increases speed and efficiency for the new INDUS model, dubbed LP (for LoPresti).



"We're known for making bigger iron go fast". said VP of operations, Rj Siegel



"But an LSA is not what most of out clients expect from us".



"Actually, the challenge is substantial." said Siegel. "It's the relationship between performance, payload, aesthetics and price. On the one hand, we all want an affordable speedster that's economical to operate. On the other hand, we want to carry two "full" grown adults with bags and climb out at 1000 fpm.



On the third hand (there's always a third hand) it would be nice if we didn't have to plan for fuel every couple of hours".



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



