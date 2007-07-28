LoPresti Fury Makes a Great Impression at Airventure 2007

Oshkosh, WI (Airventure) -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2007 -- The LoPresti Fury is on display at Oshkosh in the Superior Air Parts display. Corkey Fornof is showing the Fury to prospective customers and aviation enthusiasts. The Fury will be powered by the Superior XP-400 engine. "We are excited and happy to be working with Superior Air Parts and their XP-400 says Corkey Fornof. The XP-400 will be a great blending of airframe and power plant giving the Fury even better performance. I am very impressed the quality of the Superior they are a first class operation".



Besides the out standing performance of the Fury people were impressed with the Intititon CRM suite with Ipod interface, the Oregon Aero seats and interior, Clear View taxi camera and the Hartzell scimitar propeller. Interest in the Fury has been over whelming. In conversation with one interested pilot Corkey described the Fury as a Ferrari with wings. The interested party said that he was tired of flying his sedan and wanted a Ferrari.



The Fury is an ideal combination of high speed cross country transportation, an aerobatic delight with the feel of a P-51 and the graceful lines of a fine sportscar.



One of the LoPresti Fury buyers said it best, "I can't wait to have the sexiest bitch on the ramp!"



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



