LoPresti Shows New Cowling Mod for Hawker Beech Bonanza at Airventure 2007

Oshkosh, WI (Airventure) -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2007 -- LoPresti SpeedMerchants is displaying it's new Bonanza cowling modification at Airventure. The Bonanza has been a timeless classic for 60 years. Bonanza owners can now update that classic look with the new LoPresti design.



This modern cowling incorporates the signature round LoPresti inlets and a uniquely designed ram air inlet and freshens the appearance and improves performance. The modification is compatible with the wildly popular LoPresti BoomBeam.



This cowling mod improves engine access by incorporating a removable upper section allowing for easily engine removal.



Speed is increased by 5 knots through superior aerodynamics and an improved engine induction system. "This cowling modification will be a simple three day installation and will be a popular update not only for the owner but every mechanic will love it. The design of the Bonanza is so good that the only area available for improvement was the cowling."



LoPresti is now accepting refundable deposits for this modification and FAA approval is expected in time for Sun-N-Fun 2008.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

