World Record Pool Build to Begin August 1st in Phoenix, Arizona by We Fix Ugly Pools

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2007 -- On August 1st, 2007, The Ugly Pool Guy and We Fix Ugly Pools will be taking a simple backyard from Ugly to Awesome in under 16 hours.



Project to include:



1) Full construction of an in-ground swimming pool. From excavation to swimmable!



Features include:



a. color changing light

b. energy efficient pump and filter

c. salt chlorination system

d. automation with remote control ability



2) The pool will include “green build” items such as a pool cover and solar heating. The covers help to control water loss, minimize chemical usage and control maintenance. Covers are also being recognized as one of the safest barriers available for swimming pools.



3) A water feature will compliment the pool and create an addition to the backyard environment.



4) Backyard landscaping: Water conserving landscaping will be the focus of the surrounding areas of the backyard.



5) Interactive children’s area: To compliment the pool construction and landscaping, an area is being created to ensure that children have an area to interact and enjoy outdoor activities. A play system, based with the safety of the children in mind, will entice the imagination. The base product will utilize recycled rubber tires.



Live streaming video will be available on our website for a continual viewing of the project as it proceeds.



Electric lifts will be on site to allow for the photography of the construction from a bird’s eye view above the construction.



What is so unique about this pool build is that we are expecting to complete construction in 16 hours of less (that includes DIGGING the pool to WATER IN THE POOL!) PLUS landscaping and a play system.



We are honored to invite you to participate in the event to add to the aesthetic and safety aspect of backyard construction that is so important during a new construction or renovation. While our focus appears to be on speed, we are dedicated to the quality and the safety of our finished product as well. The homeowner has small children which will be our focus of concern throughout the construction.



For more information or media inquiries:



602-253-4499

http://www.worldrecordpoolbuild.com

info@wefixuglypools.com

http://www.wefixuglypools.com

