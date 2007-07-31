Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2007 -- IDAutomation.com announces the updated release of their Codabar Font Advantage Package. Updates in the package include improved support for Windows Vista.



IDAutomation's Codabar fonts were created from the latest Rationalized Codabar standards. TrueType, OpenType, PCL laserjet soft fonts and PostScript font versions are included for support of Windows, Macintosh, UNIX and Linux systems. The Codabar font contains characters 0-9, Letters A to D and the following symbols: - $ / +. Multiple versions are included to support several normal and human-readable versions to meet different width and height requirements.



Pricing for the license starts at $99. A royalty-free Developer License costs $590. For more information about the Codabar Font Advantage Package and to download a evaluation package, please visit: http://idautomation.com/fonts/codabar/. In addition to the Codabar Font Advantage Package, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



Attention publisher: You may edit our press release as necessary for your publication. This press release, including logo and barcode graphic images may by viewed and downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/press/



Contact:

Roxanne McSheehy

IDAutomation.com, Inc. ® http://www.idautomation.com/

550 N. Reo Street; Suite 230

Tampa, FL 33609 813-514-2564

E-Mail: admin@idautomation.com

