Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) Announces New Premier Partner

Port Coquitlam, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- VANetworking.com – the website devoted to promoting Virtual Assistants and their businesses – is proud to announce Penny Haynes (1st Podcast Publishing) as a new Premier Partner to the forum.



As a Premier Partner, Penny is offering an exclusive price for VANA members for the 9+ hour VA Podcast Training Course & Certification Program. This course is for online professionals who want to provide Podcast Production and Consultation services to their clients.



All classes will be recorded on video for students to keep and review. You must have time to do 3 hours of homework per week to participate. Class size is limited to 5 students who must apply and be approved for the program. Graduates from this program receive certification from 1st Podcast Publishing, and an advertisement and recommendation on the 1st Podcast Publishing site.



The price for this very intensive, small group course is $600, but VANA members will be receiving a 20% discount. No more than 5 students in a class at one time and the students must be pre-approved to take the course. Only serious applicants who have the time to devote to learn this craft should apply. Next class starts Tuesday, April 17th at 1pm EST.



What do you get when you go through this training?



• Introduction, Definition and Uses of Podcasting

• Creating Recordings

• Uploading Files

• Free ftp Program

• RSS Feeds

• Downloading Recordings and Free Podcasting Software

• History of Podcasting

• What Equipment You Need

• Recording Devices

• Recording Services

• Free Recording and Conversion Software

• Recording, Editing and Mixing with Music

• File Conversion

• Storage and Bandwidth Internet Services

• RSS Services and Programs

• Podcast Marketing

• Vocal Techniques

• Recording and Editing Techniques

• Podcasting for Increased Search Engine Ranking

• and more...



This class is for VAs who want to offer Podcasting Services to their clients. Although they must learn how to podcast for themselves during the class as part of their homework and final project, VAs do not need to host their own podcast.



Successful completion of this class requires:



• Completion of all homework assignments (you need to set aside 2 to 3 hours per week for this)

• Completion of Class Project, which is to set up a podcast from the planning stage to posting on directories

• Mock consultation with client, explaining what podcasting is, and what podcasting can do for a business, and what the estimated investment will be.



Upon successful completion of the course, graduates will receive:



• Certification from 1st Podcast Publishing stating that you have successfully completed the Podcast Consulting Program, and are qualified by 1st Podcast Publishing to produce podcasts and offer podcasting services.

• Posting of your Business and Services on the 1st Podcast Publishing site, with full recommendation by 1st Podcast Publishing for your services.

• Support for future podcasting questions via email, with possible group classes for continuing education.

• You receive 6 weeks of 90-minute training, plus one bonus session for marketing your VA business to potential podcasters.

• This 9+ hour course can be paid on a weekly basis, but payment must be made prior to your attending class that week.

• Payments can be made through Paypal Subscription , a one-time full-payment by Paypal, or a one-time Credit Card payment.



Please email penny@1stpod.com to set up a time to discuss your application to become a Podcast Consultant.



Our Services include:



• Online Audio Recording in an Audio Conference Room

• Audio & Video Editing (including mixing with music)

• Intro and Outro Production (including narration & music)

• Audio and Video Commercial production (including site tours of your business)



