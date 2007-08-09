Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) announces new Premier Partner

Port Coquitlam, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2007 -- VANetworking.com – the website devoted to promoting Virtual Assistants and their businesses – is proud to announce Kathie M. Thomas, Principal "A Clayton's Secretary”® as a new Premier Partner to the forum.



As a Premier Partner, Kathie is offering a 20% discount to members at VANA who wish to participate in a 10-week VA coaching course at www.vatrainer.com. This 10-week program is designed to help those who already have good computer skills to develop or advance their Virtual Assistant business.



This program will guide you in setting up your business, get you started on your own website, guide you in setting rates that are right for you, teach you how to deal with clients, what questions to ask and how to quote, and help you learn to network and market your business.



During the program you will be given access to materials that consist of books, software programs, hardware items and other things essential in assisting with the operation of your VA business.



VANA’s Premier Partners are relevant to the Virtual Assistant industry and we recommend them so that our members’ businesses can succeed. Our members are interested in products and services that are helpful to small business owners, virtual assistance, work at home moms, networking, software and other computer-related areas. The message board is very active and is the largest in the VA world with over 3,600 members. It is an ideal website to advertise on if your product or service falls within this market of virtual assistants and small business entrepreneurs.



As the Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) forum theme goes, “Hey, Hey, The VA Gang’s All Here,” and they are, supporting one another and striving to promote the Virtual Assistant Industry.



So join the fun and stop by the VANA Forum today at http://www.vanetworking.com.



