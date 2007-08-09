Kanetix Study Suggests Canadians Need a Crash Course on Driving

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2007 -- Today, kanetix (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released results of a recent study titled, “A ‘crash’ course for drivers in Canada.” The study, based on 2006’s auto insurance shoppers at http://www.kanetix.ca, looks to see if some areas of the country are more accident prone than others.



The study looked at data for the collective group of drivers from the provinces where kanetix.ca currently offers online auto insurance quotes. These provinces include: Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia.



Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix.ca, provides some highlights that came from the study: “Of the total car insurance quotes completed online in 2006, we found that almost 20 per cent included at least one accident during the last 10 years. We then broke it down by province and found that shoppers from Ontario were most likely to have an accident included in their quote at 20%. As for the rest of the provinces, 19% of Alberta and Quebec, 17% of New Brunswick, 16% of Nova Scotia, and 15% of Prince Edward Island quotes included at least one accident.”



So does that mean drivers in Prince Edward Island are safer and better drivers then those in Ontario? Not necessarily, says Mr. Ellis, “The results show that the provinces with the highest percentage of accidents are also the provinces with the most population. Typically, with more people living in these highly populated provinces, the more drivers there are on the roads and the greater the chance for an accident.”



To view the full article detailing the results of the study, “A ‘crash’ course for drivers in Canada: A look at drivers in Canada” visit the www.kanetix.ca Auto InfoCentre at http://www.kanetix.ca/insurance-auto-accidents-byprovince.



