Pacific Media Shows Rear Projection HDTV Sales Slip Further in May

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for rear projection televisions in North America fell again in May, with unit sales down 12% against April sales. Their May 2007 RPTV Sell-Through Tracking Service report also shows unit sales are up 6% compared with May 2006, but revenues are down 21% between the two periods.



“As expected, the bulk of the sales were for the larger sizes,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Vice President with Pacific Media. “On a unit basis, 75% of the models sold were 55” or larger. Consumers continue to prefer flat panel HDTVs, and falling prices for LCD and plasma models have erased rear projection’s price advantage in the smaller sizes.”



The most popular segment in terms of unit market share was the 60” to 69” DLP 1080p group of products, accounting for one in five units sold in May. Aggressive pricing on close-out models from Toshiba helped increase sales.



Sony took top honors for the month, with a unit market share approaching 30%, and a 34% revenue market share. Strong sales of the XBR2 and A2020 Series SXRD models helped them gain the top spot. Samsung was second and Mitsubishi third, in both unit and revenue shares. The best-selling model was the Toshiba 65HM167, which had an average street price of $1,624.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



