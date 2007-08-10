Rockwell Trading Opens Austin Office

Austin , TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- Rockwell Trading Inc. (http://www.rockwelltrading.com), a leading provider of small-investor education and training, announced the expansion of its business operations to Austin, Texas today as part of its rapid global growth strategy.



Rockwell Trading Inc. provides technology, tools and coaching to individual investors looking to improve their performance in financial markets. The move creates 10 new jobs in the Austin area, according to the CEO of Rockwell Trading, Markus Heitkoetter.



“We selected Austin as a new location after a careful evaluation of the business environment and talent pool,” said Heitkoetter, “and knew we'd be able to stick to our growth plan if we opened a branch here.”



The Austin office will be home to the sales, marketing and IT operations for Rockwell Trading, creating new jobs in all of these divisions.



“Our business plan pointed to 2007 as the year we'd expand rapidly,” said Heitkoetter, “and in order to (map to our strategic growth initiative) scale properly, we had to find (needed) a workspace and hire (a talent search to attract) the best people in sales, marketing, IT and operations.”



Heitkoetter pointed to Austin's professional diversity as the greatest factor in the decision. “We were able to recruit and select talented salespeople early on in the process, and then we brought creative people on board in the operations and marketing departments,” said Heitkoetter.



About Rockwell Trading

Rockwell Trading Inc., a financial services company based in Austin, Texas, is a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. Rockwell Trading currently offers two fully-supported, self-paced programs - Stock Trading Coachtm and Day Trading Coachtm. Stock Trading Coachtm gives individual investors the tools, resources and support to substantially improve their stock trading strategies and outcomes on weekly trades, guaranteeing a 25% return on their investment capital. Day Trading Coachtm enables day traders and investors with greater capital and risk tolerance to substantially improve their day trading strategies and outcomes, also guaranteeing a 25% return on investment. Established in 2004, Rockwell Trading Inc. is a privately-held company with 17 employees.



