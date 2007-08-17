Rockwell Trading Expands Global Reach, Opens European Office

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2007 -- Rockwell Trading Inc. (http://www.rockwelltrading.com), a leading provider of stock and day trading tools, software, and educational resources, announced the expansion of its global sales operation to Aachen, Germany today. The addition of a German distributor is part of Rockwell Trading's strategic growth initiative, which will enable the company to provide its services and trading solutions to the European market.



“Our education and training products already prepare our customers to successfully trade in global markets,” said Markus Heitkoetter, CEO of Rockwell Trading Inc. “We're not bound by geography with regard to our products and we see our office in Aachen as a way for us to bring that advantage closer to our customers.”



The addition of Tobias Heitkoetter as a Rockwell Trading distributor allows individual investors and day traders in Europe access to Rockwell Trading's full suite of education and training products.



“One of Rockwell's key differentiators is our native-language education and training,” added Heitkoetter. “Communicating with traders in their native language is vital to our success and helps traders across the globe more successfully speak the universal language of business.”



Currently, Rockwell Trading Inc. offers its coaching programs in English, French, Spanish, German, Hindi, and Tagalog, with additional language options in development.



“Germany's a great market in and of itself, with many individual investors and day traders looking for a competitive edge in their financial management,” said Heitkoetter, “but we're always looking to expand, either through our affiliate operations or distributorships.”



About Rockwell Trading

Rockwell Trading Inc., a financial services company based in Austin, Texas, is a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. Rockwell Trading currently offers two fully-supported, self-paced programs - Stock Trading Coachtm and Day Trading Coachtm. Stock Trading Coachtm gives individual investors the tools, resources and support to substantially improve their stock trading strategies and outcomes on weekly trades, guaranteeing a 25% return on their investment capital. Day Trading Coachtm enables day traders and investors with greater capital and risk tolerance to substantially improve their day trading strategies and outcomes, also guaranteeing a 25% return on investment. Established in 2004, Rockwell Trading Inc. is a privately-held company with 17 employees.



For more information visit http://www.rockwelltrading.com

