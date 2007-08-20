Rockwell Trading Expands Global Reach, Signs Jordanian Affiliate

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2007 -- Rockwell Trading Inc. (http://www.rockwelltrading.com), a leading provider of trading tools, software, and educational resources, announced the expansion of its global sales operation to Amman, Jordan today. The addition of a Jordanian affiliate is part of Rockwell Trading's strategic growth initiative, which will enable the company to provide its services and trading solutions to markets throughout the Middle East.



“We teach our customers to trade in markets around the world,” said Markus Heitkoetter, CEO of Rockwell Trading Inc. “Since our customers can now live anywhere and trade anywhere, it makes perfect sense to join a partnership in Jordan and bring our technology closer to our customers.”



The addition of Arbah Specialized Training as a Rockwell Trading distributor allows individual investors and day traders in Jordan access to Rockwell Trading's full suite of educational and training products relating to day trading.



“One of Rockwell’s greatest benefits is the ability to offer personalized coaching and tools to a global audience,” added Heitkoetter. “Our affiliate in Amman will expand our ability to do the same in Jordan and the Middle East.”



Currently, Rockwell Trading Inc. offers its day trading coaching programs in English, French, Spanish, German, Hindi, Hebrew and Tagalog, with additional language options in development.



“Jordan is a great market in and of itself, with many individual investors and day traders looking for a competitive edge in their financial management,” said Heitkoetter, “but we're always looking to expand, either through our affiliate operations or distributorships.”



About Rockwell Trading

Rockwell Trading Inc., a financial services company based in Austin, Texas, is a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. Rockwell Trading currently offers two fully-supported, self-paced programs - Stock Trading Coachtm and Day Trading Coachtm. Stock Trading Coachtm gives individual investors the tools, resources and support to substantially improve their stock trading strategies and outcomes on weekly trades, guaranteeing a 25% return on their investment capital. Day Trading Coachtm enables day traders and investors with greater capital and risk tolerance to substantially improve their day trading strategies and outcomes, also guaranteeing a 25% return on investment. Established in 2004, Rockwell Trading Inc. is a privately-held company with 17 employees.



For more information visit http://www.rockwelltrading.com

