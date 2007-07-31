Content Yourself with PPT Sharing on TV

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2007 -- Moyea Software Co., Ltd. (http://www.moyea.com) has newly released its new product----Moyea PPT to DVD Burner, a powerful PPT to DVD converter, which makes watching PPT slideshow presentations on TV possible. Moyea PPT to DVD Burner can not only burn the DVD with no breaking of the source PPT files at all, but also allows users to customize by adding the background against the whole slide, the menus, and even the single slide or animation with their very own voice narration, or mood-depended music from the computer or other gadgets like MP3, MP4 etc..



DVD selection menus that generated through the conversion process give this product a distinction and make it stand out of similar products; when watching, users can hold a remote control in hand to operate the presentation of the slideshows, instead of watching only before the screen. In this way, users can decide all by themselves weather watch the presentations like a flipbook ordinarily, or on a thumbnail way for a detailed and thorough understanding, or just a riffle browsing. This converter supports all kinds of PPT files, like PPT, PSP, and POP, additionally, there is no restrict on the number of slideshows and animations, however many can be converted. Up to 9 PPT files can be imported and processed, as it supports batch process, which will avoid the users a tremendous amount of waiting time and boring repeat settings. Moreover, the burner is embedded with a burn engine, which avoids the trouble and of buying a third-part burner. Furthermore, the converter allows the users to set the norm, mode of the output to suit their TV and a high-quality output effect.



Although this product is professional designed, but obviously it is very much ordinary life targeted. As it is requires no professional skills and knowledge, it will benefit businessman, teachers, especially individuals for ordinary life. Users no longer need a computer for the purpose of sharing their PPT. Without a computer, sharing is still available.



Please, explore the Moyea’s website at http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com to find out more about the program and download its free evaluation version to see the results possible.



Pricing and Availability

Moyea PPT to DVD Burner requires Windows XP, 2000, NT, 2003, Vista and starts at $99.95 (US) for the Standard license. Registered customers are entitled to free minor upgrades and priority technical support. Discounts for volume buyers are available. More information on the product, as well as its free evaluation copy is available from www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com .



