InfoPro Learning named among World’s Top 19 Specialized Learning Process Providers

Monmouth Junction, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2007 -- New Jersey based InfoPro Learning has been named among the world’s top 19 specialized learning process providers by TrainingOutsourcing.com. Known for its intuitively designed learning solutions, InfoPro’s presence as an end-to-end global learning solutions provider is fast becoming known across industry circles. For over 17 years, InfoPro has been providing high quality solutions to people from all walks of life, ranging from individuals to professionals, and from small businesses to global giants. For details visit http://learning.infoprocorp.com/outsourcing.html



TrainingOutsourcing.com is the world’s first, and leading, Internet knowledge community that focuses on the training outsourcing industry worldwide.



Congratulating InfoPro on the achievement, the Chief Marketing Officer of Training Industry, Inc., Jim Hanlin, stated, “Each year since 2004, we have assessed the leading companies in our industry to determine those best suited for world-class outsourcing engagements. This year we contacted over 275 companies to assess their expertise, experience, and capabilities. We are pleased to let you know that for the year of 2007, InfoPro Learning has been selected to the prestigious Top Specialized Learning Process Providers list in the category: e-Learning Development & Delivery”.



InfoPro’s assessment was based on its corporate competency in 22 business processes, and 13 business capabilities in areas including financial stability, geographic reach, talent of leadership, and use of best practices, especially relating to the strategic alignment of training with clients’ business goals.



In an industry where client interests are more proclaimed than served, the 30 million dollar ISO certified InfoPro has one of the highest client satisfaction records in the industry. A major reason behind this is the presence of a strong spirit of client orientation that runs high at InfoPro, driving it to work closely with its clients to help them address their diverse needs effectively.



With a growing front-end presence in the US, Europe, and now India, InfoPro has many reasons to feel upbeat about the future. After all, when it comes to the craft of customization, there simply aren’t that many left in the industry that have successfully leveraged their offshore competencies and stayed competitive with quality and timely deliverables consistently and to their clients’ satisfaction for as long!



InfoPro’s 17-plus year experience in the learning business spans major industry verticals, including the educational sector, across multiple geographies and diverse audiences. Its rich repertoire of solutions addresses the entire gamut of learning needs to suit learner profiles, ranging from its customized services to ready-to-use products and quickly customizable learning frameworks. InfoPro’s learning solutions have benefited employees, customers, internal sales staff & distribution partners, suppliers, students and professionals worldwide. Visit the company website at http://learning.infoprocorp.com

