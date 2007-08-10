All Hail SirShystie is Here

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- The single written in record time and recorded over an original David Aaron beat is a fun whimsical jaunt through a typical "Shystie" parley while out for a night out with the boys. "What Ya Know?" is clearly a mean no harm, take no prisoners softer approach to rapping.



Reminiscent of Fabulous Shystie's voice and flow is simply melodic, hypnotic and methodical in its suave perfection. Combine that with the thumping backing beat and "What ya know?" is well on its way to becoming a club banger.



You can check out SirShystie live on stage and performing "What Ya Know?" at NYC Largest Music Showcase Part 7 on August 8, 2007 at Club T-NY. Come out and support your boy. It's going to be "HOT".



About SirShystie



Mark Anthony Clark better known as SirShystie or just Shystie is an American born rapper of Belizean descent. Hailing from the boogie down Bronx; Shystie developed an early interest in the entertainment industry through his uncle Billy Mitchell. Billy had a small supporting role in the movie Malcolm X and is now known as Billy "Mr. Apollo" Mitchell due to his 40 year affiliation with the NYC landmark. The music bug bit Shystie hard in May 1994 when at the age of 12 he presented LL Cool J with an award at the Children's Choice Awards. Around his hood Shystie is known for his wicked free styling abilities, flow, and blending of R&B Street and popular hip-hop. Not just another notepad rapper, Shystie is admired for his ability to initiate lyrics free form without the aid of pen or pad a testament to his true natural born ability.

