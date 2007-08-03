Monty Sacher Releases His Newest Book, What Do I Do on Monday Morning?

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2007 -- Monty Sacher, Director of Sacher Associates, releases his newest book, What do I do on Monday Morning? A daily guide to organizational success.



Sacher is a hands-on practitioner specializing in the development and implementation of performance improvement systems in medium to large organisations in both the public and private sectors.



After 20 years consulting in the area of performance management, Sacher believes he can answer the question originally posed to him at the outset of his career, "What do I do on Monday morning?" He has written this book to share, in an easily digestible form, practical advise on what to do and how to do it to ensure organizational success.



The book has been designed as a daily reference guide for improving the organizational performance of a business. Starting with January 1, What do I do on Monday Morning? lays out a template for performance improvement in sequenced and practical daily actions and advice. It can be read as a book, and then used as a daily reference tool. It is designed to sit on your desk as an ongoing reminder of what you need to do to keep your business on track.



Sacher is author of Success through Team Performance, A Commonsense Approach to Business Planning, Performance Measures Applied, Performance-linked Communication and Performance-linked Learning.



What do I do on Monday Morning will be available in August 2007. For pre-release orders, go to http://www.sacherassociates.com.au



Contact info :



305 / 434 St Kilda Road

Melbourne, Victoria 3004 Australia

Phone: (03) 9820 8033



Email: info@sacherassociates.com.au

Web site: http://www.sacherassociates.com.au

