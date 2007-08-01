ollo Australian EVOO National Media Launch Tour Begins in Sarasota

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2007 -- Roger Ley, ollo Extra Virgin Olive Oil spokesperson, announced from his Sarasota, FL office, that his award-winning Australian product kicked off a national media launch with a wildly successful Fancy Turn (Australian slang for ‘party’) at Sean Murphy’s highly-acclaimed Beach Bistro on Anna Maria Island this week. Invited media guests were treated to a tasting menu designed by Murphy to highlight the subtle flavors and nuances of both ollo Fresh & Fruity (cold-pressed from early harvest green olives) and Mild & Mellow (cold-pressed from late harvest black olives).



The extensive ollo/Beach Bistro tasting menu featured beginnings with The Real Olive Martini, The ollo Surf & Turf Martini and Grilled Bruschetta. Following small plates included ollo Seared Grouper, Key West Jumbos, Wild Salmon and Tenderloin of Beef poached in tomato and garlic infused ollo Mild & Mellow and Grilled Lamb Lollipops with Porcini Rub. Dessert featured ollo Fresh & Fruity Sorbet with fresh lemon zest.



Prior to the tasting menu, Ley introduced media guests to ‘slurping,’ a ritual to reveal the flavor and aroma of extra virgin olive oil that is very similar to wine tasting. “Olive oil is fruit juice, really,” said Ley, “Not unlike orange or grapefruit juice. And like any fruit juice, the length of time between tree and table affects the ultimate flavor.” Ley explained that ollo’s cold-press processing facility is in the very center of their 110,000 olive tree grove. “Our olives become oil generally within two hours of harvest,” he said.



Media guest included ABC 7 News, CurtCo/Gulfshore Media (Sarasota Magazine, Biz941, Homebuyer, et. al.); SRQ Magazine; Living Out East Magazine; Style Magazine, St. Petersburg Call & Eat Magazine and other freelance food, style and business writers.



Gulf Coast Celebrity Chef Judi Gallagher was master of ceremonies. CAP, ollo’s marketing strategy and public relations firm is managing the ollo National Media Tour.



ollo is a premium mass market product. Both ollo Extra Virgin blends come in attractive 16.9 (500mL) fluid ounce glass bottles retailing between $9 and $11.



Find ollo cold-pressed extra virgin olive oils throughout the Southeast in Publix Greenwise section, Winn-Dixie, Super Target and Kroger, or order on-line at www.ollo.us

