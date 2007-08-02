Hundreds of Music Fans Visited the Montgomery Mall to See Brooke Hogan Perform During Simon DTour Live!

North Wales, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2007 -- More than 500 area music enthusiasts flocked to the Montgomery Mall on Friday, July 27 to see Brooke Hogan, rising pop star and daughter of pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, headline at a Simon DTour Live! event.



Simon DTour Live! presented by ABC Family, is a free, six-hour teen event providing teens firsthand access to today’s rising pop stars and an opportunity to interact with some of today’s hottest consumer and retail brand. The event at Montgomery Mall began at 3pm in the Mall’s Elevator Court and wrapped up at 9pm.



Brooke Hogan performed for the Montgomery Mall crowd around the 7 o’clock hour and then proceeded to sign autographs and meet fans throughout the evening.



Simon DTour Live! participants also experienced some of the latest offerings from the following sponsors:



ABC Family offered teens the chance to be creative and design their own T-shirts. DTour participants picked out different designs, such as fun sayings from shows, logos, and much more. Additionally, teens got a sneak peek at the upcoming ABC Family fall line-up.



My Coke Rewards created a cyber lounge, where teens registered on mycokerewards.com and learned more about the benefits of the program while earning bonus points and other prizes.



Sprint showcased the latest in cell phone technology and accessories, in conjunction with their partners – Body Glove, LG, Samsung, Boost Mobile, LG Fusic II and Bluetooth. DTour participants were able to join in on a text messaging contest to find the fastest and most accurate “texter,” who were then awarded with prizes.



Company 81 offered teens a preview of the newest apparel, as well as a special premium that could be redeemed at participating retailer locations. Company 81 also hosted a model contest, with participants chosen from the DTour audience rewarding the winning models with $100 Simon Giftcards.



“Simon DTour Live! and Brooke Hogan brought hundreds of teens and their families to the Montgomery Mall to participate in this premier concert and lifestyle event tailored specifically for our teen shoppers,” said Menden Poole, Marketing Manager. “The event was a success and the Montgomery Mall is pleased to have hosted this one-of-a-kind blend of teen, shopping, fashion and entertainment event.”



The tour visits 20 Simon Malls across the country through September, giving local teens at each mall a firsthand opportunity to experience some of the most exciting new musical talent and get up close and personal with their favorite retail and consumer brands. Additional information about Simon DTour Live!, including the full tour schedule, is available at www.simondtour.com.



Montgomery Mall, a Kravco Simon property, is located at the intersection of Routes 202 & 309 in North Wales, PA, and is home to over 150 shops, services, and restaurants. For more information on Montgomery Mall’s upcoming events and promotions, visit www.shopmontgomerymall.com.

