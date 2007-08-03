TeachMeIT Releases Online Courses on Project 2007

Monmouth Junction, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2007 -- TeachMeIT, a leading global provider of online IT courses and desktop applications, has released a three-course curriculum on Project 2007. The course has been specially designed for managers, supervisors, team leaders and those actively involved in project management activities. The courses help users to schedule projects effectively, and communicate project information timely resulting in improved productivity and operational excellence.



The intended audiences have an understanding of project management concepts, are responsible for creating and modifying project plans, and require a tool to manage their project plans. According to Sapna Jha, President and Chief Business Officer, InfoPro Learning, “The TeachMeIT curriculum will help learners to easily understand the features of Project 2007 and subsequently exercise greater control over their time and resources.”



TeachMeIT Project 2007 Courses

The first curriculum, titled Fundamentals of Microsoft Office Project 2007, explains the key concepts involved in working on projects and tasks in Project 2007. The curriculum also covers basic tasks related to assigning resources and creating project calendars.



The second curriculum, titled Working with Microsoft Office Project 2007, teaches users how to manage tasks, resources and timelines, set task constraints and deadlines, as also outline, link, and split tasks.



The third curriculum, titled Advanced Features of Microsoft Office Project 2007, teaches users to schedule, track and update project plans. The curriculum also shows how project plan data can be customized and integrated with Microsoft Office applications.



Online certification to validate learning: To reinforce learning, all courses have a quiz at the end of each chapter, leading to the mastery module - a comprehensive and final assessment. Users are awarded TeachMeIT Certificates after final assessment to validate the learning experience.



About TeachMeIT.com

TeachMeIT.com (http://www.teachmeit.com) is a leading US-based online IT course provider. It offers over 280 skill-building courses in several technologies, ranging from desktop application essentials and the basics of graphics software, to topics such as Website development, database administration, and object-oriented programming.



TeachMeIT is a division of New Jersey based Infopro Learning. Infopro has been successfully developing and delivering high-value-for-money online courseware and learning management solutions for many of the world's best-known companies like Motorola, Fidelity Investments, Thomson NETg, ACT, The Boston Group, Seagate, Tiffany & Co., AGFA, EBIX, Experian, Gartner, Oracle, Novartis, Sybase, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

