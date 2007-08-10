Snap Shots Add-On for Firefox and Internet Explorer Brings Enhanced Browsing to the Entire Web

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- Snap Technologies, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of the Snap Shots Add-On for web browsers, allowing users to take the Snap Shots™ service and experience with them as they browse the web. Snap Shots is an open platform that intelligently delivers related content such as stock quotes, streaming audio or video, product information and more, directly to users as they browse the web using an enabled web browser – all in a format that is useful and engaging to users. Snap Shots Add-On delivers the rich Snap Shots experience across the entire web – not just on web sites that have Snap Shots installed – enhancing links on blogs, search engines and more. Snap Shots Add-On currently works with Firefox and Internet Explorer.



“The Snap Shots platform – through its delivery of enhanced content – has already changed the way millions of people now surf the web,” said Tom McGovern, CEO of Snap Technologies. “Snap Shots Add-On takes the service to the next level by extending that superior browsing experience that they’ve become accustom to and delivers it to links across the entire web.”



For profiled sites such as Google, Yahoo!, Xanga, and Amazon, Snap Shots Add-On delivers the entire menu of Snap Shots which includes previews of corresponding links and enhanced content for links to photo albums, RSS feeds, stock quotes, video, Wikipedia and more. For other sites, all shots are enabled with the exception of Preview Shot.



Users of the Snap Shots Add-On also have full control over the look and feel of Snap Shots including options to change the language, color, size, link icon and more. Snap Shots Add-On is available as a free download from http://www.snap.com/about/addon.php



About Snap Shots

Snap Shots are a radical departure from the traditional Internet model of forcing users to browse web site after web site, manually trying to find what they’re looking for. Snap Shots are interactive and put users in control of their surfing, making for a much richer user experience. Users trigger Snap Shots whenever they mouse over a link or the Snap Link Icon. Upon triggering, a small window appears providing the user with additional content relevant to the subject of the link or the enabled text. Snap Shots has been implemented on more than 2 million sites and blogs worldwide and is used over 20 million times daily.