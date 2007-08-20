Former Roman Catholic Priest in LA charged with Molestation

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2007 -- The following facts of the case was released through a statement from the district attorney's office.



Miller's arrest came approximately a week following the $660 million civil settlement on the claims of 500 and more alleged clergy abuse victims, made by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles.



Upon announcing Miller's arrest, the District Attorney Steve Cooley declared that they their promised investigations regarding the alleged sexual abuse or molestations of minors committed by priests are already underway.



According to the prosecutors, the victim was just a boy of 5 years old when Miller had met him. The boy's mother was befriended by Miller and resulted to the frequent visits of the priests in the home of the boy's family. Eventually, the friendship and familiarity that developed made way for the priest being able to take the victim out for overnight trips.



The charges on Miller were three counts of felony for lewd acts on a child and three counts of sodomy of a person under the age of 14. He was also held on a bail bond of $600,000. Miller would likely face 18 years imprisonment once he becomes convicted for all of the charges.



The arraignment on the case was scheduled on Wednesday in the San Fernando Superior Court.



Steven Cron, Miller's attorney did not supply immediate information or declaration regarding the case. He also did not return a message by phone during Tuesday when sought for comments regarding his client's arrest.



The alleged victim was given high praises and ensured with support by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. Their spokesperson, Barbara Dorris also said that they are hoping to encourage and inspire others to speak up, avail of help and have the law weigh down upon those guilty for such incidences.



