Latest Study on Results of Antidepressant Use during Pregnancy

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2007 -- The study was entitled "Use of Selective Serotonin-Reuptake Inhibitors in Pregnancy and the Risk of Birth Defects." It has discovered that there are few or no significant increase involved in the threats of acquiring most birth defects during the time all of the SSRIs have been studied simultaneously.



The findings of the study includes birth defect risks like congenital heart disease, which was once associated with the use of SSRI in earlier studies. However, researchers have also found out that there were associations between the use of SSRI and three definite defects in birth. These defects involve the brain, one kind of abnormality in development of the skull and in the gastrointestinal organ.



According to CDC's epidemiologist, Jennita Reefhuis, the overall results of their studies were generally encouraging, especially regarding the issue of antidepressants use for the duration of pregnancy. Reefhuis is also among the group of authors that spearheaded the study.



Reefhuis further stipulated that it is known that the mother and infant both benefit once the pregnant women who has critical depressive illness manages to stay with certain treatment. The threats have differences according to various SSRIs and categorization of women.



Reefhuis stated that it is important for the pregnant women to discuss the benefits and risks of SSRI medication during the time of their pregnancy. She also noted that even if their study have found some association between the increased threat of having three explicit birth defects associated with SSRI use, the increase are actually minimal and were not discovered previously on studies concerning same issue.



A second SSRI study in connection with birth defects that was published by NEJM on June 28 that has not found any such association with overall birth defects. On the other hand, it found important connections between certain SSRIs and a number of birth defects.



Reefhuis declared that for every pregnancy there is a 3 percent risk of having defects during birth, without regard to exposures to antidepressants. There is a lifetime risk for women to acquire major depression by 10 – 25 percent. The highest prevalence of this is when they are in their childbearing years of during 18 – 44 years old.



The CDC has intentions of continuing their study the associations of SSRI and risks of birth defects in order to shed light on whether there is a true risk existing with the antidepressant use while pregnant.



