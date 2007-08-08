Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate of Spring Lake Offers Belmar Condos

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2007 -- Inspired by courtyard design, the U-shaped architecture provides homeowners with an inclusive community atmosphere. Each condominium includes off-street, assigned parking. Grassy rear lawns are semi-private, with new fencing situated to provide a retreat while allowing interaction among neighbors.



The two-bedroom homes boast 9 1/2-foot ceilings with 8-foot entry and interior doors. The airy interiors embrace the Jersey Shore lifestyle. “The beach cottage feel is enhanced by the beadboard-style doors, full crown moldings, hardwood floors and ceiling fans,” says builder Gary Mangino.



The gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets, granite countertops, under-mounted stainless steel sink and stainless steel appliances. The homes include high-efficiency, stackable washer and dryer, and central air conditioning. The cook top is natural gas, as is the Trane forced hot air heating. There is an outdoor natural gas connection for grilling in the back yard. “That means no lugging or refilling tanks,” says Mangino.



Quality exterior features include Andersen cottage-style windows, Timberline Ultra GAF roof shingles, and standing-seam metal roofing accents. “These are top quality materials,” says Mangino. “The up-graded insulation package standard on every home helps with energy efficiency and sound proofing.”



The homes make the perfect year-round Jersey Shore retreat. Exterior lighting is activated all year and is paid by the association account, as is exterior maintenance, including lawn mowing and snow removal. Association fees are low, $150 each month. For commuters, the train to New York is only six blocks away.



The condominiums start at $555,900.

The on-site sales office will be staffed weekends through Labor Day. For additional information, contact Regional Vice President Gary Foulks at the Spring Lake office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, 1101 Third Ave., at 732-449-3200 or gfoulks@gnrgmac.com.



The sales associates of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate provide Premier Service®, an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.



For information about properties available, visit Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate at www.glorianilson.com.

