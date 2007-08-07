Brickyard 400 Brings Big Business to Downtown Indianapolis Hotel

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2007 -- The Canterbury Hotel, a four-star destination hotel in downtown Indianapolis, plans to promote signature amenities for race fans and racing teams alike.



BODY

When the checkered flag waves across the finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday July 29th, there’ll be more than one winner. That’s because the addition of NASCAR’s Allstate 400 at the Brickyard to the Indy racing bill has spurred new business opportunities at several downtown Indianapolis hotels. The Canterbury Hotel has seen a measurable rise in room and suite bookings as well as traffic within Danielli, its acclaimed hotel restaurant.



“While purists might believe the Speedway is for Indy Car or Formula One racing, we businesses would politely beg to disagree,” said Mark McClure, General Manager of the Canterbury Hotel. “Events like the Brickyard 400 bring additional customers to downtown Indianapolis hotels and businesses, and helps us all showcase our great city to people who may not think of us as a destination hotel or location otherwise.”



The addition of the popular NEXTEL Cup race brings nearly a quarter of a million racing fans to the region annually. It’s business that is critical to showing corporations, sponsors and fans the kind of exceptional experiences that await them in the city limits, and within its short list of destination hotels, adds McClure.



“Our services may expand to include special racing packages in the future,” says McClure. “But for now, we find that our newly focused dedication to a European-inspired start-to-finish pampering really fits the bill for racing fans looking for a unique and memorable stay in our fair city.”



The Canterbuy Hotel in downtown Indianapolis is one of the city’s most established hotels, and features the award-winning Danielli restaurant for hotel guests and downtown diners. For more on The Canterbury Hotel all the downtown Indianapolis hotel has to offer, visit www.canterbury.com.



ABOUT

Since 1858, the site of the Canterbury Hotel in downtown Indianapolis has been home to a wide array of distinctive lodging experiences. This tradition of excellence continues with an outstanding, intimate luxury hotel featuring European traditions and ambience. Designed to reflect the charm and historical quality of Canterbury, England, The Canterbury Hotel continues to be a luxurious jewel in the landscape of downtown Indianapolis hotels.



CONTACT

The Canterbury Hotel

123 South Illinois Street

Indianapolis, IN 46225

Phone (317) 634-3000

Mark McClure

General Manager

