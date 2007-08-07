Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Equipment Salvage and Decommissioning Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently completed an equipment salvage and decommissioning project in Northern New Jersey (NJ) . The client was a large privately held provider of bulk liquid handling services.



The project scope of work consisted of two separate phases: Phase 1 – Equipment Salvage and Phase 2 Decommissioning.



In Phase I, Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. performed the following equipment salvage scope of work:



• Provided all labor, equipment and transportation to dismantle the bottle line and drum line

• All equipment was disassembled and transported to a nearby warehouse for storage

• The two (2) kettles with mixers were rigged and transported to a yard area for storage

• Three (3) steel tanks and one (1) fiberglass tank were removed and relocated in the warehouse for storage

• Remaining equipment was crated, packed and secured onto trucks to be shipped to the client’s other facilities.



In Phase 2, Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. performed the following decommissioning scope of work:



• Cold Cut and blank all incoming piping outside of the west wall

• All piping to be cold cut into manageable lengths

• Salvage select pumps as designated by client

• Demolish all remaining electrical gear and conduit

• Demolish all concrete curbs

• Patch floors and all wall penetrations

• Remove HVAC ducts in packaging area and install appropriate cap



The project was completed on schedule and without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. We offer a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition Contractor Services, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



