Integrated ERP One of the 'Powerful Tools' Discussed at HBA Technical Conference

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2007 -- Deacom, Inc., producer of an integrated accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system for the cosmetic and specialty chemical manufacturing industries, today announced that Deacom President Jay Deakins, will speak on a panel titled, "Powerful Tools to Enhance Product Development," at the annual HBA Technical Conference on Thursday, September 20, 2007 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York, New York.



The 2007 HBA Technical Conference is a part of the HBA Global Expo, the definitive event for the cosmetic, fragrance, and personal care industry. One of three educational programs held during the HBA Global Expo, the Technical Conference will enlighten attendees on the latest high performance and active ingredients, research, scientific findings, and technologies that are impacting and redefining product development in skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, and personal care.



Deakins' presentation will discuss the use of a single, integrated software solution to productively and profitably manage every aspect of a cosmetic and specialty chemical manufacturing business. Deakins will elaborate on several industry-specific ERP benefits to manufacturers, including:



· Scalability of batch yield calculations



· Properties of items roll up to calculations for use in regulatory and formulation documents



· Security-specialized quality control process



· Ease of software update maintenance



· Detailed drill-down capabilities



· Single, consistent interface for seamless user trainings



Register at http://www.hbaexpo.com to attend "Powerful Tools to Enhance Product Development" at the 2007 HBA Technical Conference.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About HBA Global Expo



In 1993, HBA Global Expo was launched as the only event in North America to address the marketing, technical and naturals needs of the entire beauty industry. For 15 consecutive years, the show has created an international marketplace, bringing together suppliers and buyers in the beauty industry's number one marketplace - New York City. To register for this year's HBA Global Expo and Technical Conference, visit http://www.hbaexpo.com.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

