Mr. Grand aka Grand Champ Unleashes New Weekly Freestyle Series Titled The Grand Champ: Round 1

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2007 -- With the release of his fourth project, "The Greenlight," due in stores August 28th, Mr. Grand aka Grand Champ announces the debut of his weekly freestyle series titled, "The Grand Champ." The series delivers 12 rounds of lyrical substance and a gritty rhyme flow and will end with his audience giving him all his points on the score card for a unanimous decision declaring him as the next contender to watch for. The underdogs usually receive less notoriety but at the end it's no doubt that Mr. Grand will win the fight.



For the most part, it's safe to say that there's not too many Southern rappers going hard on freestyles, of course, outside of your typical well-known artists. However, freestyle to freestyle, week to week this series will prove to the world that there's more coming out of Atlanta than what's typically heard. Real recognize real so there's quite a few hip hop websites and blogs that have already jumped on board to feature the freestyles on a weekly basis. Other than that, they can be heard on his myspace page at www.myspace.com/GStaxEntertainment.



Week 1 debuts with "The Grand Champ, Round 1: Fear Factor Freestyle," and starts off with this:



"It's time to end all the speculation I got 'em in desperation. A classical flow they heard about my reputation. Notice the separation this cush is my medication to get to my destination. I need it for elevation. It was real, I would come in revelations so I had a reservation I don't need no explanation. Real ****** waitin' so I got a obligation. Them haterz ain't ready for no confrontation..." Mr. Grand aka Grand Champ



Mr. Grand is available for interviews and appearances by contacting Fabiola at (404) 437-0078 or Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup. Stay tuned for the weekly freestyles at www.myspace.com/GStaxEntertainment.



About N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group:



N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group is a boutique-style agency that specializes in providing marketing, public relations, and project management services for the music, fashion, and entertainment industries.

