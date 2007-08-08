Urban-fiction Authors, Alfred Adams, Jr. and Rapper Queen Pen Set For 30-City Book Tour

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2007 -- He's already sold over 25,000 copies of his first urban-fiction novel, "My Brother's Keeper." She's made a highly successful transition as a Hip Hop artist- whose most notable career highlight is an appearance on the platinum single, "No Diggity,"- to author of two novels, "Situations" and "Blossom," which have gone on to sell over 70,000 copies, collectively. Both have had their tales of struggles growing up in Brooklyn, NY. He- running the streets and eventually serving 12 1/2 years; she- a single mother at a very young age doing whatever she could to make a way for herself and kids. Eventually, both would land on a path of new-found success and new beginnings.



Childhood friends, Alfred Adams, Jr. and Queen Pen prep for their second collaboration of a 30-city book tour starting mid-August consisting of book signings, radio interviews, a college tour, and speaking engagements at juvenile detention centers and Boys & Girls Clubs. He's promoting the recent release of his second novel, "Till Death Do Us Part," and she's promoting both books, "Situations" and "Blossom," and her third novel, "Infiltrator," to be released early 2008.



View the media kit for "Till Death Do Us Part," at www.NYLAEntertainmentGrou.com/TillDeathDoUsPart_mediakit.html. Visit Queen Pen at myspace.com/QueenPen55.



The authors are available for appearances and interviews by contacting Fabiola at (404) 437-0078 or Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com.



1st Leg of Book Tour- Atlanta:

-- Walden Books @ CNN Center (Aug 8, 3-5pm)

-- Walden Books @ Northlake Mall (Aug 11, 3-5pm)

-- Walden Books @ Cumberland Mall (Aug 11, 6-8pm)

-- Metro Regional @ Youth Detention Ctr (Aug 13, 5-7pm)

-- Dekalb Regional Youth Detention Ctr (Aug 14, 2-4pm)

-- Paulding Regional Youth Detention Ctr (Aug 14, 6-8pm)

-- Nubian Bookstore @ Southlake Mall (Aug 17, 1-4pm)

-- Boys & Girls Club of Marietta (Aug 20, 1-2:30pm)

-- Augusta Regional Youth Detention Ctr (Aug 20, 1-2:30pm)

-- Walden Books @ Gwinnett Place Mall (Sept 15, 2-4pm)

-- Borders Books @ Stonecrest Mall (Sept 15, 6-8pm)



About Alfred Adams, Jr:

After 12 1/2 years of incarceration, Alfred Adams, Jr. beat the odds and became a true success story prior to his release from prison. All while incarcerated, he went on to write 10 novels, and in less than a year since his release, he's sold over 25,000 copies of, "My Brother's Keeper." Now, in addition to promoting his latest release, "Till Death Do Us Part," he also spends time with troubled youths to inspire through his testimony that anything and everything is possible. As a matter of fact, proceeds from his book sales are donated to The Boys & Girls Club.



About N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group:

N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group is a boutique-style agency that specializes in providing marketing, public relations, and project management services for the music, fashion, and entertainment industries.

