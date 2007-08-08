Get Your Print Answers Now at New PrintingForLess.com Help Center!

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2007 -- Would you like to get answers to your print questions from the convenience of your desktop 24/7? PrintingForLess.com (PFL), America’s Print Shop, introduces their new online Help Center at http://www.printingforless.com/helpindex.html. With PFL’s Help Center, anyone can easily save time and money designing and ordering high-quality marketing materials to grow a business of any size.



”We’ve always provided helpful, expert advice to our customers when they call,” says Andrew Field, PrintingForLess.com President and CEO. “Now there’s another resource for busy people who would rather spend time building their business than navigating the ins and outs of printing. By offering an easy-to-use online help center, we can guide our customers through every stage of their printing and mailing projects any time of day or night.”



Each of PFL’s more than 60,000 customers nationwide receives individual attention from a team of highly skilled and experienced Technical Service Representatives. These TSRs answer the phones from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. PFL’s Help Center consolidates information previously available on the site with new links to tips, articles, pricing information, and a helpful glossary for those new to printing.



Do you know:



- How to save money on your marketing materials?

- How well your print job will match what is on your monitor?

- If you need to convert your RGB document to CMYK and how?

- How much bleed you need for an envelope?

- Where you can get design tips?

- The difference between Raster and Vector and why you need to know?

- How to take pictures with your digital camera so they look good in print?

- What to look for when proofing your piece online?

- How to design a mailing piece to qualify for discounted mailing rates?



Get these answers and more at http://www.printingforless.com/helpindex.html!



“We always go one step further to provide customers with a remarkable experience they will want to tell their friends about,” says Field. “That experience starts with our storefront. Now solid answers are just a phone call or click away.”



To help boost your business with the right marketing materials, offer comments and suggestions and get more information, visit www.printingforless.com or call 800-930-6040.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. Go to www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.

