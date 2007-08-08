Hound.com Launches Forum to Help Users Accelerate Job Searches and Share Information

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2007 -- In addition to providing streamlined access to jobs found only on employer websites, Hound.com has officially opened its public online forum for users to discuss companies and their jobs.



“Access to unbiased information about companies and their jobs is crucial to any good job search. We’re not trying to censor anything here,” said Hound.com CEO A. Harrison Barnes. “Our forum gives users the opportunity to share their loudest opinions and discuss what is really happening in today’s job-search community.”



Hound.com, which has been changing the way people search for jobs since March, is notorious for not accepting or doing any advertising. The site aims to be the “purest” job board in the world by putting the job seeker’s interests first.



“This is just another reason why Hound is not advertising right now,” said Barnes. “We want to level the playing field. Our job seekers need to recognize that we’re not influenced by anyone but them.”



On Hound.com’s forum, users can post questions, answers, and comments about specific companies and their jobs. This will help the job seeker get a leg up on the competition and jumpstart his or her career search. Discussions regarding topics such as resumes, job locations, and salaries can educate users on their industries and help them establish connections with their industry colleagues and affiliates.



“Part of putting the job seeker first is giving him or her a voice and a place to share information. And that’s what we’re doing with this forum,” said Barnes.



About Hound.com:



Hound.com is a Juriscape company. Juriscape was founded in January 2000 and has been helping job seekers find employment for more than seven years. Today, Juriscape has grown into an international, multimillion-dollar affiliation of more than 15 profitable companies and 500 enthusiastic employees.

