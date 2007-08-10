WRBZ-WDNC Sports Radio 850 The Buzz and 620 The Bull Renews Voice of the Carolina Hurricanes, Chuck Kaiton

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- McClatchey Broadcastings’ WRBZ-AM, Sports Radio 850 The Buzz and WDNC-AM 620 The Bull, announced today the renewal of agreement with play-by-play voice of the Carolina Hurricanes, Chuck Kaiton, who provides both insight and commentary to shows on WRBZ and WDNC.



“For the past six years, I have enjoyed my association with 850 The Buzz and now 620 The Bull as a means of trying to bring added interest to the triangle in the great game of hockey!" commented Chuck Kaiton.



Chuck Kaiton will be heard each weekday on game days at 6:10pm on The Chris Clark Show and weekday mornings, following games, with Adam Gold at 8:45am. Mr. Kaiton will also provide his sports commentary expertise at other various times on both WRBZ and WDNC



“Chuck Kaiton is without a doubt the best voice in the NHL, rich with history and knowledge. We’ve had a long relationship with Chuck and I’m pleased it will continue,” commented Brian Maloney, WRBZ/WDNC General Manager.



About Chuck Kaiton:

Chuck Kaiton has been the franchise’s only play-by-play radio voice since the team joined the NHL in 1979. The Hockey Hall of Fame announced on May 28, 2004, that Kaiton had been named the 2004 winner of the Foster Hewitt Award, given annually to National Hockey League broadcasters who make outstanding contributions to their profession during their careers. Kaiton became the 26th NHL broadcaster to receive the distinction since the Hall of Fame began recognizing broadcasters in 1984. He received the award following the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Toronto on Nov. 8, 2004.



In addition to his work with the team, Kaiton has served as the president of the NHL Broadcasters Association for the past 21 years (1986-2007). A graduate of the University of Michigan, Kaiton began his broadcasting career in 1969 announcing Wolverine sports. In 1975, he went on to cover the University of Wisconsin sports teams and was named Wisconsin’s sportscaster of the year in 1979.



About WRBZ/WDNC:

McClatchey operates the largest privately owned network of Sports Talk radio stations in the state of North Carolina. Its Sports Talk stations include “850 The Buzz”, “620 The Bull”, and “1080 The Game”. The McClatchey stations offer the latest sports information, breaking news, local coverage, and nationally syndicated sports talk programming. The Company produces “The Morning Mojo” with Morgan Patrick and Joe Ovies, “The Show” with Chris Clark, “The G Spot” with Adam Gold and also airs “Primetime with the Packman” with Mark Packer, and “The Jungle” with Jim Rome, “The Dan Patrick Show” with Dan Patrick, and “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd. The company maintains sports affiliations with UNC, NCSU, Duke, ECU, ASU, the Carolina Panthers, the Durham Bulls, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Charlotte Bobcats.

