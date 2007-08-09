Spanish Speakers Learn Medical English Faster with Doctor in My Pocket

Van Nuys, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2007 -- Are you one of the growing number of native Spanish speakers who want to be an LVN, nurse’s assistant, paramedic, or other type of medical professional in the US? There is newly reprinted, practical book that will help you learn medical English much faster!



"There is no better way to learn medical English, this is by far the best medical language-learning tool on the market," says Janet Dobbs, Vocational Teacher, Los Angeles.



A medical career in the United States provides a native Spanish speaker the chance to enrich the lives of others, but also it gives an opportunity for a long-term career that most other industries in the United States are unable to provide. According to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report, the healthcare industry currently provides over 13 million jobs and is projected to create millions more through the year 2014. If you dream of working in a small town private practice or a busy inner-city hospital, there is a better chance of being hired with medical English training.



Doctor in My Pocket—Spanish has about 400 carefully ordered phrases grouped into 12 sections with dividers and tabs. The phrases are arranged in a flashcard-style format with a Spanish phrase, English phrase, and transliteration for easy pronunciation on one side of the card, with the English phrase printed, in large letters, on the flip side of the card so that the patient can read along. All the phrases are in a “yes,” “no,” “I don’t know” format or are commands, which allow students using Doctor in My Pocket—Spanish to diagnose and treat patients more quickly. The price of the book is $13.95 and is available at most bookstores and online retailers.



Language hurdles are an expanding global problem; it’s literally a matter of life and death in healthcare.



Booksmythe, the Publisher of Doctor In My Pocket is an industry recognized leader in the field of interlanguage medical communication. Booksmythe's title Pocket Medical Spanish has reached over 1.5% of the US Medical Market, over 75,000 copies (e.g. LAFD, Phoenix FD, Kaiser-Permanente, LA County USC, the US Border Control, etc).

