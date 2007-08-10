FeatureTel Cuts New Deal with Surgical Review Corporation

Holly Springs, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- FeatureTel, the Triangle’s premier hosted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone company for businesses, today announced they are providing managed VoIP telephony solutions for Raleigh, NC based Surgical Review Corporation. The agreement calls for FeatureTel to provide managed support to 36 VoIP users, with 11 remote users located in Kentucky, Minnesota, California, Florida and New York.



“Our company is spread out in multiple locations across the country,” commented Gary M. Pratt CEO of Surgical Review Corporation. “Through FeatureTel’s VoIP product, I have the ability to connect to my managers using a simple four-digit extension, as if they were in the office next to me. FeatureTel’s services will significantly reduce our long distance expenses, and is clearly one of the most efficient technological innovations we have added since our company began,” Pratt added.



FeatureTel specializes in fully-hosted, remote VoIP implementations for high-growth companies and provides numerous services such as extension dialing, which allows any user to dial an office extension, no matter where it is in the world, without paying high, long-distance phone charges.



Pratt went on to comment about the representatives of FeatureTel, stating that, “In working with FeatureTel, we have found the employees courteous, knowledgeable and prompt.”



FeatureTel prides itself on timely and efficient service to their customers, and recognizes superior service to their clients as the key to maintaining lasting relationships within the Triangle business community.



“Our staff at FeatureTel realizes that making decisions regarding your business telecommunications plan can be difficult, especially if this is an area you aren’t very familiar with,” said Paul Levering, President and CEO of FeatureTel, LLC. “FeatureTel’s VoIP remote service provides a telecommunications plan that is less costly and more efficient than traditional communication methods, and with all the updated features our new Cisco phones include, they are sure to be a good fit for any type of business.”



Without the need for traditional telephone system components such as on-site call servers, line cards and station cards, FeatureTel can easily add telephones, users, and line capacity to the customer’s network. The company hosts telephone systems remotely for their customers, allowing all system hardware, maintenance and upgrades to be managed off-site by FeatureTel staff.



About FeatureTel, LLC

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, FeatureTel is a premier hosted VoIP provider. FeatureTel’s enterprise level telephony solutions are employed by companies in the Financial, Legal and Professional Services industries, among others. FeatureTel was the first hosted VoIP carrier in North Carolina to receive Competitive Local Exchange Certification by the state’s Utilities Commission. In addition, the company was recognized as a Top 25 Phone Service Provider by the American Cities Network of Business Journals. FeatureTel clients include Hutchison Law Group, Capstone Bank, Fidelity National Title Insurance and LeBleu Water. For more information, contact FeatureTel at (919) 459-2300, e-mail info@featuretel.com or visit http://www.featuretel.com.



