Genealogy Web Site Traffic Surges 400%

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- According to Quantcast.com, a popular traffic reporting service, WorldVitalRecords.com is now ranked in the top 10,000 of the most popular sites on the Internet (9,100th to be exact). The number of unique visitors to the site has increased more than 400% since January 2007.



“We are gaining incredible momentum as we form partnerships with genealogy content providers from all over the world. We intend to become one of the top 1,000 Web sites within the next year,” said Paul Allen, CEO, WorldVitalRecords.com.



WorldVitalRecords.com adds at least one new database every day and currently has more than 1,500 databases containing nearly half a billion online names and records. The company has signed agreements that will bring an additional 9,000 databases online in the next few months.



Much of the content at WorldVitalRecords.com comes from partners such as Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, Ellis Island Foundation, SmallTownPapers®, and Accessible Archives.



“We continue to form partnerships every month with content providers from around the globe. We collaborate with partners by indexing and hosting their databases and then promoting that content through search engines and our affiliate network,” said Yvette Arts, Director of Content Acquisition. “Our goal is to offer wider public access to historical and vital records.”



About World Vital Records, Inc.

Founded in 2006, by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, World Vital Records, Inc. provides affordable genealogy databases and family history networking tools. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy for everyone and enjoyable to discover their family history. World Vital Records’ free social network for genealogists, FamilyLink.com, is currently in beta testing. Partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Ancestral Quest, and FamilySearch™.

